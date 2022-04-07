Louisiana seeing foster care rate increase

The rate of kids in need of foster care is increasing, according to Amanda Landry, Executive Director of CASA XVI, Court Appointed Special Advocates.

An organization who advocates for kids in foster care through court proceedings.

In March alone, Louisiana recorded 3000 kids entering the foster care system. Setting an increase in demand for assistance.

As students return back to school from the Pandemic, administrators are noticing signs of neglect, according to Landry.

Shala Walls has fostered children for seven years. Walls says, providing kids with the proper resources decreases the risks of them being in correctional centers.

“They could easily get lost or they could easily be sent home, when the parents truly aren’t ready yet. Where their parents needed another three to six months. But the courts didn’t,” Walls said.

Landry says volunteers are crucial for the development of kids in foster care.

And are in need of volunteers to help them through the process.

“These children have compounded trauma. So not only are they dealing with the pandemic and what “normal kids” are dealing with, they also have been removed from their homes and changing schools so these children are in a very vulnerable state. Which is why they could benefit from having that constant in their life,” Landry said.

If you would like to assist a child in foster care find more information here.

