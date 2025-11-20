Louisiana releases 2025 school district performance scores; Vermilion tops Acadiana region with an ‘A’

The Louisiana Department of Education released the 2025 District Performance Scores, and Vermilion Parish earned the highest mark among Acadiana-area districts, posting an A rating.

The state’s annual ratings measure school system performance across K-8 and high school assessments, student progress, ACT scores, graduation rates, and other indicators. Scores range from zero to 150 points and are converted to letter grades.

Here’s how the nine parishes in the Acadiana region performed:

Acadia Parish: B, 78 — down from 80 in 2024.

Evangeline Parish: B, 77.8 — little change from 78.2 last year.

Iberia Parish: B, 81 — slightly higher than last year’s 80.4.

Jefferson Davis Parish: B, 86 — just under last year’s 86.8.

Lafayette Parish: B, 87.5 — unchanged from 2024.

St. Landry Parish: C, 72.1 — a slight dip from last year’s 72.9.

St. Martin Parish: C, 74.6 — down from a B and 76.6 last year.

St. Mary Parish: B, 84.6 — up from 82.9 in 2024.

Vermilion Parish: A, 91.3 — improved from 90.3 last year.



Statewide, Louisiana maintained a B rating overall, with a score of 80.9 — a small increase from the 80.2 posted in 2024.