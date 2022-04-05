Louisiana Opens Five-Game Road Trip at Louisiana Tech

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens a five-game roadtrip on Tuesday when it travels to face in-state rival Louisiana Tech in a two-game series at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the teams concluding the two-game set on Wednesday at 6. Both games can be heard in the Lafayette area on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM / 1420 AM) and will be streamed by CUSA.tv.

Louisiana (14-13) comes off a weekend where it took two of three games against Sun Belt Conference rival Georgia Southern. The Ragin’ Cajuns, who have won five of their last seven games, will play their second five-game stretch of games away from home after competing in contests last month at McNeese, Troy and Nicholls.

After completing its midweek series at Louisiana Tech (19-9), Louisiana will travel to Jonesboro, Ark., to resume SBC action beginning Friday against Arkansas State.

Carson Roccaforte (.340-7-34) continues to lead Louisiana at the plate with Connor Kimple (.295-4-19), Max Marusak (.293-2-4), Heath Hood (.275-2-12), Tyler Robertson (.267-2-8) and Kyle DeBarge (.263-2-15) following in the lineup.

Louisiana will send right-hander Hayden Durke (0-0, 5.79 ERA) to the mound for his first start of the season in Tuesday’s opener with Louisiana Tech sending right-hander Greg Martinez (2-1, 5.64 ERA) to the mound.

Louisiana Tech is coming off of a four-game week dropping three games. The Bulldogs lost their midweek game at home to No. 17 Dallas Baptist, 7-4, before dropping two of three games last weekend at Southern Miss.

Bulldog shortstop Taylor Young (.353-4-23) leads the team with 35 runs scored and sits tied for first in the conference. Young is also tied for first in triples with three.

The Bulldog bats were held silent in the weekend at Southern Miss only recording two extra-base hits and just one hit in the series finale.

Steele Netterville (.259-6-26) belted the lone home run on the weekend for his sixth of the season.

