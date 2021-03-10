Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Louisiana marks 1 year since first known COVID case

Louisiana marks 1 year since first known COVID case
items.[0].videoTitle
Louisiana marks 1 year since first known COVID case
pandmeic.jpg
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 19:55:31-05

ACADIANA — Tuesday marked one year since the first coronavirus case was reported in Louisiana. During the last 365 days, we've adjusted to changes. Kendria LaFleur shows how Acadiana handled the uncertainty

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.