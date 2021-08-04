Louisiana Lottery touts best years ever with $625M in revenue

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation is touting its best year ever in 2021, announcing that it ended its fiscal year with nearly $625 million in revenue.

They say that resulting transfers to the state treasury for K-12 public education were more than $207 million, up $28.3 million from last year and exceeding budgeted transfers by nearly $45.9 million.

"The Lottery team is proud to have topped $600 million in sales for the very first time," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "While certainly satisfying, hitting this milestone challenges us to push even higher to maximize revenue for the state as we embark on this new fiscal year with technology and game innovations."

Scratch-offs, they report, are a "top seller" in the Lottery, ending the year at $333.4 million, up approximately $68.8 million from last year.

In fiscal year 2021, the Lottery began adjusting scratch-off game prize structures, increasing prize payouts and adding more of the higher price-point games that have grown in popularity.

Sales of the Lottery's daily numbers games, Pick 3 and Pick 4, were the second highest revenue generator. Together, these games experienced a $25.1 million increase in sales from fiscal year 2020 and ended at approximately $142.6 million for 2021.

The Louisiana Lottery says that fourth quarter figures for fiscal year 2021 show Lottery revenue totaled $163,462,550 with $50,740,603 being transferred to the state treasury.

The Lottery's total fiscal-year state transfers were $207,497,710.

Since the Lottery began operations in 1991, more than $11.6 billion in revenue has been generated, primarily from ticket sales. Over $4.15 billion has been transferred to the state treasury.

In addition to state coffers, local businesses that sell Lottery products also benefited from the Lottery in fiscal year 2021. Fourth quarter retailer compensation totaled $9,228,007, including sales commission, incentives for cashing winning tickets and bonuses for big winning selling tickets, bringing fiscal year total earnings to $35.3 million. Since the Lottery's inception, retailers have earned more than $638.8 million.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages anyone with a gambling problem, or friends of anyone with a gambling problem, to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for assistance. Recent financial statements and historical treasury transfers can be found on the Lottery's website, louisianalottery.com.

