Watch
News

Actions

Louisiana governor to give ethics speech at Louisiana Tech

items.[0].image.alt
The US Senate
John Bel Edwards testimony.PNG
Posted at 7:08 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 20:08:37-04

Louisiana's governor will give a speech about ethics to a university audience next week.

Louisiana Tech says Gov. John Bel Edwards' speech will be carried live on Zoom at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday. He will be the 15th speaker in the William Ardis Marbury, Jr. and Virginia Lomax Marbury Lecture Series.

People who want the Zoom link can register online at https://tinyurl.com/MarburyEthics21.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.