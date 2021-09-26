Louisiana governor to give ethics speech at Louisiana Tech

Louisiana's governor will give a speech about ethics to a university audience next week.

Louisiana Tech says Gov. John Bel Edwards' speech will be carried live on Zoom at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday. He will be the 15th speaker in the William Ardis Marbury, Jr. and Virginia Lomax Marbury Lecture Series.

People who want the Zoom link can register online at https://tinyurl.com/MarburyEthics21.

