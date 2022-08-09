Louisiana Farmers Can Win $5,000

America's Farmers Grow Communities continues to support local organizations through partnership with the Bayer Fund. The program's initiatives are centered around strengthening rural America through community outreach.

Beginning August 1, 2022 through November 1,2022 Louisiana Farmers can enroll for a chance to win a $5,000 donation to local eligible nonprofits, schools or ag programs.

The Grow Communities protect the programs and institutions that keep farmers and their communities thriving.

Since 2010, America's Farmers initiatives have awarded more than $65 million to thousands of schools and non profit organizations across the United States.

“Grow Communities is a special program because we work closely with farmers to find and fund nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact in their communities,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. “Every year, we hear from farmers and Grow Communities recipients who tell us the dollars are making a difference. Because of this feedback, the Bayer Fund team is excited to continue to help strengthen rural communities through this program.”



For more information on how to enroll in Grow Communities initiatives, including program eligibility and rules visit their website by clicking here or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free. Winners will be announced February 2023.

