Louisiana education board scraps $120K consulting contract

Louisiana’s top school board has rejected a $120,000 no-bid contract pushed by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley that sparked a legislative auditor’s investigation and drew complaints it was mishandled.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education refused to approve that contract and two others Tuesday.

Four members supported approval, but five members opposed it.

The agreement has been financing the review of school improvement plans that could be halted indefinitely even though state officials hoped to have them finished by the end of the month.

The contract sparked controversy because board President Sandy Holloway said she should have had a chance to review it before it was finalized.

