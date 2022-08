The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a meeting for the members of the Nursing Home Emergency Preparedness Review Committee tomorrow August 11, 2022 from 1p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public and will be located at the Louisiana Department of Health, Bienville Building, 628 N. Fourth St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802, room 118.

More information including the meeting agenda can be found by clicking here on the LDH webiste.