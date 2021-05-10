Louisiana could see changes to state motto, song

New proposals in the Legislature could change the history of Louisiana.

The House Judiciary Committee passed bills Thursday to establish a new state motto and song.

Under the changes, the new state song would be called “Southern Nights,” a song written by the late New Orleans music legend Allen Toussaint, as the fifth state song. The current state song is "You are my Sunshine."

The new motto would change from Union, Justice, Confidence,” to “We live and die for those we love.”

The proposal for the new motto passed by a vote of 10-2, with committee members adding that the new statute would not require any official state flags, buildings or seals to be corrected.