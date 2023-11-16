Louisiana Announces Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium Renovation

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana Athletics announced its $65 million project to renovate the west side of the football stadium, the most significant improvement to the facility since its inception in 1971.

The project will begin Dec. 11 and is anticipated to be completed before the 2025 season. The Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium west upper deck and lower bowl will be completely revitalized and create a modern gameday experience that embraces the rich history of festivity within the Cajun culture.

ACSW & DLR Group Architects designed the project, and J.B. Mouton, LLC will serve as the builder.

“This project will transform the gameday experience for Cajun Nation,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “From the premium seating products, a new lower west bowl, and state-of-the-art amenities, Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will be a premier venue improving the overall atmosphere for our fans and student-athletes. This project would not have been possible without the support of our university administration, Our Lady of Lourdes and so many other investors.”

The new west side will feature 34 suites, 40 loge boxes, 524 club seats, an indoor club, five new chairback sections in the lower west bowl, and enhanced amenities for all fans with a total capacity of more than 30,000.

Premium seating opportunities in Lourdes Stadium will revolutionize the way Ragin’ Cajuns fans take in the action for every game. Each premium seating area from luxury suites, club seats, and loge boxes offers something unique that has never been available at Cajun Field.

