Watch
News

Actions

Louisiana abortion pill 'reversal' bill signed by Edwards

items.[0].image.alt
Melinda Deslatte/AP
Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, asks questions on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana lawmakers have given final passage to a proposal requiring doctors to suggest to women taking the abortion pill that the drug-induced effort to terminate a pregnancy could be stopped midway through the process, a scientifically questionable claim. A 69-25 House vote Tuesday, June 8, 2021 sent the bill by Republican Rep. Beryl Amedee to the governor’s desk. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Abortion-Louisiana
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:04:49-04

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill saying doctors should offer scientifically questionable information to women taking the abortion pill suggesting the pregnancy termination could be stopped midway through the process.

The Democratic anti-abortion governor signed into law on Friday the measure by Republican Rep. Beryl Amedee, of Houma.

The bill will take effect Aug. 1. A doctor dispensing the medication will be required to give the woman seeking the drug-induced abortion a written statement that suggests the first pill isn't "always effective in ending a pregnancy.”

Bill supporters said they were trying to give women the possibility of reversing course.

Opponents say the written statement is inaccurate.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.