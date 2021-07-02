Louisiana abortion pill 'reversal' bill signed by Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill saying doctors should offer scientifically questionable information to women taking the abortion pill suggesting the pregnancy termination could be stopped midway through the process.

The Democratic anti-abortion governor signed into law on Friday the measure by Republican Rep. Beryl Amedee, of Houma.

The bill will take effect Aug. 1. A doctor dispensing the medication will be required to give the woman seeking the drug-induced abortion a written statement that suggests the first pill isn't "always effective in ending a pregnancy.”

Bill supporters said they were trying to give women the possibility of reversing course.

Opponents say the written statement is inaccurate.

