Louisiana Abortion Bill Sidelined

Associated Press/Jose Luis Magana
Abortion rights demonstrators along with Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 8:20 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 21:20:52-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The sponsor of a bill that would have subjected Louisiana women to murder charges for having abortions has abruptly pulled the proposal from debate. That move came Thursday night after Louisiana House members voted 65-26 to totally revamp the bill, eliminating the criminal penalties for women who have abortions. The bill would have ventured farther against abortion than lawmakers’ efforts in any other state. It would have made women who end their pregnancies subject to criminal homicide prosecutions. Gov. John Bel Edwards, an anti-abortion Democrat, had called the proposal absurd and said he would have vetoed it.
