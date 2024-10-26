Longtime WWL-TV Anchor Eric Paulsen Dies at 74 After Battle with Cancer

Eric Paulsen, the longtime WWL-TV anchor and reporter who became a beloved fixture in New Orleans, died Saturday at Ochsner Medical Center after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

Paulsen, who spent nearly half a century at the CBS affiliate, was the face of WWL-TV's top-rated morning newscast and is believed to have been the longest-tenured anchor in the region. His career included countless hours on air, reporting on everything from light-hearted stories to serious news that shaped New Orleans.

For more details on Paulsen’s life and legacy, read the full story Click Here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel