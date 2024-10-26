Watch Now
Longtime WWL-TV Anchor Eric Paulsen Dies at 74 After Battle with Cancer

Eric Paulsen, a respected WWL-TV anchor for nearly 50 years, passed away Saturday at Ochsner Medical Center following a battle with cancer.
Eric Paulsen, the longtime WWL-TV anchor and reporter who became a beloved fixture in New Orleans, died Saturday at Ochsner Medical Center after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

Paulsen, who spent nearly half a century at the CBS affiliate, was the face of WWL-TV's top-rated morning newscast and is believed to have been the longest-tenured anchor in the region. His career included countless hours on air, reporting on everything from light-hearted stories to serious news that shaped New Orleans.

