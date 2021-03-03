Longtime Acadiana law enforcement officer Francis Green has died

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 in Carencro for Francis Green, Jr., who died Saturday, February 27, at age 72.

Green served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and continued his service in the Active Naval Reserves before being honorably discharged in 1980.

Green was a longtime law enforcement officer and official in the Acadiana area. He was the first African American to graduate from the Louisiana State University Law Enforcement Training Academy with the highest scholastic average in his class. He worked for the Lafayette Police Department for several years, holding the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. After being selected LPD's first polygraph examiner, he retired from LPD at the rank of Captain in 1991.

A 1986 graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Green worked for the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy after retiring from LPD. There, he implemented more rigorous peace officer licensing and training standards.

Green began working for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office in 2000 as the Training Director. He was involved in the first ever accreditation of the Sheriff's Office and retired in 2010 at the rank of Major.

He was an adjunct professor at UL Lafayette in the Criminal Justice Department beginning in 1984 through 2014.

Green is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lorena Ann (Monette) Green.

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 5, at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word; visitation will be on Friday, March 5, starting at 9 a.m. Both will be held at Melancon Funeral Home Chapel on N. University Avenue.

Read the full obituary here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel