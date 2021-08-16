Locally hot and humid; tropics stay hot

Acadiana has settled in to a typical August pattern with temperatures consistently sitting in the low to mid 90s.

As is normally the case the heat index is going to push into the triple digits as we deal with plenty of atmospheric moisture.

The only thing that will get in the way of that will be some scattered showers during the afternoon and the occasional thunderstorm.

There's not much change from day to day with each day's forecast feeling and looking very similar to the day before, but that's more preferable to dealing with the tropics.

Tropical Update:

While Acadiana's forecast is largely quiet, the tropics remain very active with a couple different storms lingering around the Gulf of Mexico.

The first of which is Tropical Storm Fred, landfall is expected along the Florida Panhandle late Monday night/early Tuesday morning but won't have any impact on Louisiana

Daniel Phillips

Those with interests in north Florida will need to continue to monitor the storm as it brings heavy rains and gusty winds to the entire panhandle, with flooding the main concern.

At landfall Fred may be a strong tropical storm with winds up to 60 mph around the center, but as it is slowing slightly flooding will be the biggest issue.

Daniel Phillips

Tropical Depression Grace is the other storm that is being monitored, but again it doesn't look like this will have any impact on Louisiana.

Grace has to navigate both Hispaniola and Cuba, and that interaction has created a bit of uncertainty in the forecast for the long term, especially when it comes to intensity.

If Grace spends much time interacting with land the damage done to the storm may prevent it from regrouping even when it gets into the Gulf of Mexico.

If the storm moves south of islands, however, then it could certainly emerge as a tropical storm in the south Gulf of Mexico moving westward.

As a strong ridge of high pressure will build over Louisiana this week and weekend it will keep the storm south of us and into the Bay of Campeche.

