Local students donate supplies to nursing home

As most people hustle to finish their to-do list before Christmas arrives, some students at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy decided to perform a special act of service.

Members of the Junior Beta Club held a supply drive with the goal of donating the items to residents at the St. Vincent Nursing Home. Wednesday, they made the final preparations before the supplies are brought to the residents over winter break.

Tasked with creating their own service project to help the community, the students had to get a little creative. The club usually visits local nursing homes each year to visit residents, but couldn't this year due to COVID-19. So, they decided to get a little creative and organized their own donation drive instead.

Students donated items like socks, word puzzles, stuffed animals, board games, and knitting supplies.

"They wanted to do something that benefited the community," said Mariah Miller, Junior Beta Club sponsor. "Although they can't exactly visit nursing homes, they still wanted to do something that helped the people around them for the holiday season."

