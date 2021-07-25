Electric outages occurred in Lafayette on Saturday

Lafayette businesses and neighborhoods experienced a blackout today.

KATC received a call detailing outages around Ambassador, Kaliste Saloom, and Pinhook.

Stores like Costco and Home Goods had electricity outages.

Lafayette Utilities System told us, "balloons were tangled in the line."

Power was restored after thirty minutes of blackout, they say.

