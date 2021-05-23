Local Palooza celebrates Downtown Lafayette's arts and culture

Downtown Lafayette is buzzing with live music, artwork, and food lovers Saturday evening.

It's all part of the first ever Local Palooza at Parc International and Parc Sans Souci. The event ends at 8 p.m.

More than 20 local vendors have set up shop with the goal of helping local businesses and artists who may have struggled during the pandemic.

Entertainment includes performances by Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys, and more.

The event also is to welcome the community back to outdoor in-person gatherings and support the local arts community.

"We weren't able to have Festival International this year, we weren't able to have a spring season of Downtown Alive in person, so Local Palooza came up as a way to reintroduce the community to live events in Downtown Lafayette," Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud explained. "We've been having some really busy weekend days, and we wanted to take advantage of this beautiful weather we have today, thankfully. We hope that the community comes out in support."

"This time last year, the state was under the Governor's Stay-at-Home Order. A year later, we're slowly moving toward normalcy, and Local Palooza is a small step toward reclaiming life as we knew it," said Mayor-President Josh Guillory. "Our musicians have suffered, and this celebration helps to put the spotlight back on them. It's promising to see our entertainment sector come back to life, and I hope our community sees this as a time to reconnect with our culture and with each other."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel