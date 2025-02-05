Youngsville Volunteers Step Up for the Big Game in New Orleans

While football fans across the country gear up for the big game, a few familiar faces from Youngsville will be working behind the scenes to ensure visitors have a great experience in New Orleans.

Just like the game will showcase stars such as Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Saquon Barkley, the Crescent City will have its own MVPs: Glenda Brian and Bill Brian.

The Brians are no strangers to volunteering for major sporting events. Over the years, they have dedicated their time to the New Orleans Bowl, Final Fours, and countless other events. Their commitment comes from a place of genuine passion for their home state.

“Anytime we can do something to promote New Orleans or Louisiana, we are all in,” said Glenda.

Throughout the weekend, the Brians will serve as ambassadors, guiding tourists, offering dining recommendations, and pointing out must-see attractions in the city. While they enjoy the excitement of New Orleans, they still find themselves comparing it to Lafayette.

“New Orleans has things that Lafayette doesn’t, and vice versa,” said Bill. “But if you can put them together, it’s the perfect place to live.”

Though they will spend most of the week volunteering, Sunday will be a different story. Instead of being in the thick of the action, they will be back home, watching the game in a more relaxed setting.

“We have to work on Monday,” said Glenda. “We’d rather watch the game at home with some friends.”