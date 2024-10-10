Veteran finds her missing dog

Blair Whipp, a veteran who served 20 years in the National Guard and Army, faced significant challenges after her military service. Whipp struggled with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), conditions that deeply affected her daily life.

Four years ago, an organization called Two Vets on a Mission stepped in to help Whipp in her fight against depression and PTSD. Their mission was to pair veterans suffering from these disorders with service dogs, offering them emotional support and companionship. Blair was selected to receive a dog, named Lakota.

From the moment they met, a deep bond formed between Whipp and Lakota.

"She wasn’t just a dog to me," said Whipp. "She became my partner in my recovery, and I knew I could lean on her when times were tough."

About a year ago, Lakota managed to escape from Whipp’s backyard. The initial panic of losing her beloved companion turned into heartache as days stretched into weeks without any sign of the dog. The emotional toll weighed heavily on Whipp, who already struggled with depression.

“It sent me into another state of depression because I lost my best friend, and I didn’t know how to handle that, said ” Whipp. “She was such an important part of my recovery, and I didn’t know if I could get through it without her.”

just days before Hurricane Francine hit Louisiana, the Port Barre Police Department received a report about a stray dog wandering in the area. When officers found the dog, they scanned its microchip, which led them directly to Blair Whipp. It was Lakota.

The reunion between Blair and Lakota was emotional, with Lakota instantly recognizing her owner. Port Barre Communications Supervisor Leslie Guidry,

"I haven’t known Ms. Blair for very long, said Port Barre Communications Supervisor Leslie Guidry. "But she has an amazing journey, and so does Lakota. They belong together."

While Lakota’s return brought immense joy, it also came with new challenges. The dog was suffering from heartworm, a potentially life-threatening condition. When Dr. Sod from Saint Gabriel Veterinary Clinic heard about Lakota’s situation, he generously offered to perform the necessary surgery and treatments free of charge. This act of kindness helped alleviate a significant burden for Blair.

“Everybody has been so loving and caring toward both of us,” Whipp said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

