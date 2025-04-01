Storm Damages Properties in LeBeau, Including Immaculate Conception Church

On Monday morning, a powerful storm swept through the LeBeau area, leaving behind a trail of damage, including significant harm to the Immaculate Conception Church.

The church, which had already suffered a devastating fire in 2022, had only just reopened in 2024 after extensive renovations. Despite the damage, the church community remains resilient, and the focus has shifted to caring for those affected, particularly the pastor.

Bernadine McKnight, a devoted member of the church, expressed concern for the well-being of the pastor.

"So instead of saying, 'Oh no, not again,' I immediately started praying for the priest," said McKnight. "Because he is not used to this Louisiana weather."

The storm brought significant water damage to the church, with water seeping inside and a few windows broken. However, the destruction wasn't limited to the church itself.

Other structures on the property also sustained damage, including the senior building, which has been a gathering place for elderly members of the community to play bingo. Unfortunately, due to budget constraints and uncertainty about insurance coverage, it remains unclear whether this building will be repaired or if it will need to be demolished.

"This parish is owned by the Josephites, so we don’t make any decisions on that," said Joseph Marin. "They dictate what will go and what will stay."

The senior building holds historical significance for the parish. Before the new church was constructed, it served as the primary worship space for the congregation. As such, many members of the community feel a deep attachment to the building and would be reluctant to see it go.

"For sentimental value—I wouldn’t let it go," said Marin. "But they live by numbers, and numbers are what fuel everything."

