St. Landry Parish Secures $1.5 Million Grant to Boost Healthcare Workforce

St. Landry Parish and Acadiana Workforce Solutions have been awarded a $1.5 million grant aimed at addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in the region.

The grant is from the U.S. Department of Labor's Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities intiative.

The funds will specifically focus on expanding training opportunities in the healthcare field, and the initiative is already in full swing, garnering the support of two major healthcare providers: Ochsner Health and Opelousas General Health System.

The need for healthcare professionals has become increasingly urgent, with many people retiring from the industry and fewer trained individuals ready to replace them.

"We have a shortage of healthcare professionals," said Patrick Gandy, CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General. "We need to train more. Too many healthcare professionals are retiring, and we don’t have enough replacements."

This initiative aims not only to address immediate workforce demands but also to provide long-term career stability for individuals and their families.

“From a personal standpoint, we want to get people to work and help them build long-term careers,” added Lance Armentor, CEO of Opelousas General Health System. “This allows them to provide for their families, be successful, and eventually retire comfortably.”

To maximize the program's impact, partnerships have been formed with Louisiana State University Eunice (LSUE) and South Louisiana Community College (SLCC). These collaborations will allow students to gain hands-on experience working in hospitals while completing their studies.

“You have plenty of different fields to choose from,” said Dr. Nancee Sorenson, chancellor at LSUE. “Students can secure jobs even before graduating.

“This initiative is specifically targeted at rural areas,” noted Jessie Bellard. “These are the regions most in need of educational and workforce development support. This grant will help bridge those gaps.”

