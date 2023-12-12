South Louisiana Community College to host Fall 2023 Graduation

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, South Louisiana Community College will host its Fall 2023 Graduation Ceremony with over 800 college students earning an associate degree, technical diploma, certificate of technical studies, or high school equivalency diploma. These students from across Acadiana will be entering our local workforce and/or transferring to regional universities to continue their educational journeys.

Students completed course work and necessary requirements to receive degrees in Business, Information Technology, and Technical Studies; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Nursing and Allied Health; and STEM, Transportation, and Energy. The college will also be graduating over 118 individuals from the Adult Education program.

SLCC spokesperson Anne Falgout says, “The entire SLCC family is incredibly proud of our graduates. They are an inspiration to everyone behind the scenes at SLCC; seeing them graduate then go on to serve our community is why we do what we do. We are looking forward to celebrating their achievements.”

The commencement will be emceed by SLCC Foundation President, Gregory Daigle, Partner and Financial Advisor of Pinnacle Group, and the graduates will be addressed by Tonya Bolden-Ball, Regional Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Ochsner Health, and student speaker LeAnn Birchfield.

SLCC’s Fall 2023 Graduation Ceremony will take place at 10 am on Thursday, December 14th at the CAJUNDOME. The public is encouraged to visit the SLCC Facebook Page [facebook.com] to stream the ceremony if they are not available to attend in person. Additional details about graduation can be found at www.solacc.edu/graduation [solacc.edu].