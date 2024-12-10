Sheriff Charles Guillory Plans Innovative Programs for New Evangeline Parish Jail

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory is spearheading efforts to ensure the newly constructed jail facility not only meets the community's needs but also provides critical support for inmates.

The $22 million building, currently under development, is designed to house up to 200 inmates, a significant increase from the current jail’s capacity of 70. This expansion will address the ongoing issue of transferring inmates out of the parish due to space constraints.

Guillory has outlined several initiatives aimed at helping inmates reintegrate into society, with one standout proposal being a work release program.

“I get a job offshore, two weeks on and two weeks off,” said Guillory. “The time that they are off, they will be brought back to the facility. When they get discharged, they will have a job.”

The work release program is still in the planning stages, and Guillory acknowledges there are hurdles to overcome before its implementation. However, he is determined to introduce other supportive measures that will be available when the new facility opens.

“There will be all-purpose rooms in each cell block," said Guillory. "We can have a ministry, mental health services, substance abuse programs, and [the opportunity to] earn your GED. We don’t have that,” Guillory explained.

These programs aim to provide inmates with tools for personal growth and better prepare them for life after incarceration. In addition to these rehabilitative measures, the new facility will enhance family connections by accommodating in-house visitation.

“We will have visitation in the building so people can visit their loved ones," said Guillory. "Anyone that was brought away from the parish, we will get to bring them back.”