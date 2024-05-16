Ron Dupre and Romekia Freedman's Barber School teaches all the tricks to the trade

Ron Dupre had a vision to open a barber school one day. Dupre did attend Southern University, but he knew a four-year university wasn’t for him.

Dupre dropped out of college to become his boss. He also wanted to show others how to work for themselves as well.

Dupre needed to finish his courses before, he could show people how to cut fresh fades. His wife was willing to help even though she had to manage her salon in Eunice.

“It was scary for me,” said Romekia Freedman. “We were taking a risk, but I knew it was his dream, and I was happy to help with it.”

Together they accomplished that dream, as they both own the barber school.

Now that Dupre is an instructor his goal is to teach the trade and show the world that you be successful

“College wasn’t for me, “said Dupre. “Everyone learns differently, and the dream job I wanted was more hands-on.”

The path for Dupre has opened the door for others, as he can help students strive for their dreams while teaching all the tricks of the trade.

“We teach everything about the business,” said Dupre. “They learn how to manage money and they learn about taxes. Students will be well prepared if they want to open their shop one day.

Seth Dupre, the son of Ron and Romekia will attend the barber school after he graduates high school. His parents were motivation to him as he hopes to follow in their footsteps.

“I want my shop one day,” said Seth Dupre. “I learned from my parents, and now I hope to keep it going in the future.”