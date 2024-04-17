Robert Carmouche's legacy lives on through the upperbound program

Kids from all over flourished in the upper-bound program.

The origination was built to help kids who needed help with money for school. Kids with disabilities and high schoolers who wanted to get a head start with college classes.

Robert Carmouche started the program as a math professor at Xavier University.

When he came to Lafayette, he wanted to continue to help, so he brought the program to UL’s campus since the bar was set.

“He set the standard for us," said Gail Bonhomme. "Just because an individual comes from a certain background, doesn’t mean they can't be set up for success.”

This program has helped with money and tutoring, giving students self-assurance.

“it gave me the confidence I did not have before," said Brandy Batiste. "It gave me a voice and a support system.”

The passing of Carmouche happened nearly a week ago, and it was heartbreaking all across the Lafayette community. One of the ways to continue to uplift him is to create a future for the youth.

"We want the program to continue to thrive for the young people," said Charles James."It is the only way to honor him and his legacy."



