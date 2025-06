Lafayette Parish

A Flood Watch in effect until 7:00pm Saturday, June 14 in Lafayette Parish. Please expect 2-4 inches but some may see up to 10.

St. Martin Parish

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the 1000 block to the 1200 block of Petroleum Pwky is temporarily closed due to high water.

Update-6:49 a.m.-Reopened-1000 Blk La Rue Angelle is blocked due to a downed tree.

Forum Drive is also closed due to high water.