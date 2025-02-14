Marvin Richard honored by Retired Educators Association for community impact

Marvin Richard, a man whose influence has touched countless lives, was recently honored by the Retired Educators Association. Though he never set foot in a classroom as a teacher, his dedication to mentoring youth and uplifting the community made him a deserving recipient of this prestigious recognition.

Richard’s journey to becoming a beacon of hope was not without its challenges. As a child, he struggled with being a positive role model. However, those hardships ultimately shaped him into the guiding force he is today. His transformation is evident to those who know him.

“A lot of teachers and I have talked about him, said Lorena Jack Chavis. "We are happy that he changed. It was because of his commitment to God and what he has done for the community.”

Richard’s involvement with the youth began in the simplest way—by being present. Starting out as a driver and mentor, he saw himself in the young individuals he helped and worked tirelessly to ensure they did not make the same mistakes he once did.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids make mistakes like I did,” Richard reflected. “I wanted to show them that if I can change, they can too.”

Beyond his mentorship, Richard wears many hats in the community. As an educator, mentor, and Opelousas alderman, his work is widely recognized, yet he prefers to operate behind the scenes.

“I come from an era where my brother and I had to share clothes,” Richard shared. “I love giving back without everyone knowing.”

The honor bestowed upon Richard is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the profound impact he has had on his community. “He gives his love to all generations," said Connie Shakesnider. "The young and old. I think God chose him to do the work he is doing.”