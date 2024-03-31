LSP: Shreveport woman dies in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop E was dispatched to Louisiana Highway 28 West at St. Clair Road at 9:45 am on March 30, 2024, in reference to a two-vehicle crash. The crash resulted in the death of Emma Parsons, 68, of Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Escape, driven by Charles Chandler Jr., 73, of Nashville, Arkansas, was preparing to cross Louisiana Highway 28 West from the median. Chandler began to cross the eastbound lanes of traffic but, for reasons still under investigation, failed to yield to a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound. This caused the Malibu to strike Chandler's vehicle.

Chandler, who was restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Parsons, a restrained passenger in the Escape, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the Malibu, who were also restrained, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis, authorities reported.

"While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state," said Master Trooper Casey Wallace. "Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences."

In 2024, Troop E Troopers have investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 fatalities.