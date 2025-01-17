Louisiana braces for freezing weather and potential ice storm

Louisiana residents are preparing for a dramatic drop in temperatures this week, with freezing rain and icy conditions forecasted for Tuesday. While temperatures are expected to reach 31°F on Sunday and remain around the same on Monday, the state is bracing for potentially hazardous weather, as freezing rain could lead to ice accumulation by midweek.

Ice or snow storms are rare occurrences in Louisiana, and some residents are looking forward to the unusual weather, especially for their children.

“I get excited to see snow, so my kids and grandkids will get to play in the weather,” said Dawn Sylvester. “But I am worried.”

Local businesses are also preparing for the rush as customers stock up on essentials ahead of the freezing conditions. Store owners are making early preparations to ensure they are well-stocked.

“I’m going to get a truck Monday,” said Chad Leger. “It’s Tuesday and Wednesday I’m worried about, so I will have to order heavy Saturday and Sunday.”

Despite warnings and forecasts, some residents admit they prefer to wait until the last minute to shop, even if it means risking empty shelves.

“I’m just a last-minute shopper,” said Catherine Pickens. “When I get in and see there is nothing in there, I have nobody to blame but myself.”

The number one concern for many, however, is the impact of icy roads on driving conditions. Wet and icy roads can make travel dangerous, and traffic delays are expected.

“Driving and traffic are the biggest concerns when it comes to the difference in the weather,” said Brittany Leger. “I want everyone to be safe.”