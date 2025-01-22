Lafayette Locals Experience Snow

Lafayette, Louisiana, is known for its warm and humid climate, but 2023 proved to be a year of extraordinary weather extremes. The city experienced a record-high temperature of 110 degrees during the summer, marking an unprecedented heatwave in the area.

However, in a dramatic twist, Lafayette also recorded its lowest temperature ever early on a Wednesday morning less than two years later: a bone-chilling 4 degrees.

These extreme temperatures were far from what locals were accustomed to. While many residents woke up to snow for the first time in their lives, others reminisced about previous experiences with colder climates. One resident shared their perspective:

“Yes, I have experienced this in Syracuse, said Johnny Downs. "It was 10 degrees below but there wasn’t as much snow. Of course, I never thought I’d see anything like this in Lafayette, Louisiana.”

The snowfall brought a unique sense of joy and excitement to the community. Despite their usual busy routines, residents took the opportunity to embrace the winter wonderland. Neighbors connected over the rare weather event, and children and pets made the most of the snow-covered landscape.

“When you see your neighbors excited about it, it lifts you up," said Reem Elkhansa. "Seeing the kids and dogs play outside, it’s a good feeling."

Snow may not come to Louisiana every year, but some hope the wintery mix will come around often. Some locals are hopeful the wintry weather will come around again.

"I’m sad that things are going away but, things have to get back to normal," said Chris Chedid.

"I don’t know when we will see this again," said Mailad Chedid.