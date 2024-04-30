Kiwanis' first-ever food drive sells over 600 plates, in the Opelousas community

Kiwanis throws various events to donate to the community for homeless kids, to give back to the school, and many other things. recently they did something a little different.

The organization decided to sell plates to the community, and the idea was appetizing.

“We know the number of things that would help our club to further our endeavors," said Toby Vicknair. "This was a great idea to help with the community."

The pork steak, rice dressing, pork, and beans were a hit in Opelousas. They sold over 600 plates. they begin preparing for the day at 5:30 am, but they were willing to do it for a good cause.

“You have more self-pride in it because it will affect so many different people and their families," said Vicknair. "I'm happy to be a part of it."

Everyone who serves the plate lunch event doesn’t live in the St. Landry parish, but they want to contribute to it as if it were their own.

I’m invested in this community," said Shelly Fontenot. "I don’t live here, but, I work here and want to see great things for this community.”