Jessie Bellard Turns Indiana Hills Country Club Into Shelter During Crisis

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard purchased the Indiana Hills Country Club in December with plans to renovate the building. However, it is currently serving a different purpose—providing shelter to those in need.

Bellard, along with his staff, is actively seeking out individuals who require assistance.

“I hate to know that people can freeze to death and we don’t get them,” Bellard said. “So whenever someone calls and tells us people are out there, we go and grab them.”

The parish has several other buildings available to accommodate those seeking warmth, ensuring that no one will be left without a place to stay.

“We have the Yambilee Building and the Delta Grand, so we have plenty of space to put people in,” Bellard explained. “And we have plenty of transportation.”

In addition to providing temporary relief during the storm, the parish government is committed to helping people in the long term.

“Once the storm is over, we want to help locals find permanent shelter,” Bellard said. “We’ve got to see these people that are not as fortunate as others. We want to make sure they get some permanent housing.”

