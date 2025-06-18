Zydeco benefit concert to support Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

Lafayette neighbors can enjoy live zydeco music while supporting affordable housing efforts on Saturday, June 28, at a special benefit event.

Zydeco Rhythms for a Reason, featuring Geno Delafose, will take place at the ReStore on Northeast Evangeline Thruway from noon until 3 p.m.

The event will raise money for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable homes for families in the Lafayette area.

"This is such a great opportunity for people to get involved in their community. There's opportunity for local businesses to get involved by hosting a booth for vendors, food trucks are invited to come out, and people are just invited to make a simple donation of $20 to support the effort. We have signature t-shirts that will be available for sale, and it's really a simple way to give back."

Attendees can enjoy the performance while browsing offerings from local vendors and food trucks throughout the afternoon. Get your tickets here.

