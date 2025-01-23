When is the trash man coming?

Many systems delayed trash pick-up this week because of the weather.
Here's what we've found about pick-ups resuming, arranged by parish:
LAFAYETTE PARISH:
Lafayette Consolidated Government and Acadiana Waste Services Garbage Collection Update:
AWS will resume curbside residential trash collection Friday, January 24. All other curbside services (recycling, yard waste, etc.) are suspended to prioritize the removal of residential trash utilizing all available trucks, staff, and equipment. Tuesday/Wednesday trash routes will be collected Friday, January 24. Thursday/Friday trash routes will be collected Saturday, January 25. All curbside collections will resume normal operations beginning Monday, January 27. Thank you for your patience and understanding. This was a generational event for us in Acadiana!
ST. LANDRY PARISH
To the residents of St. Landry Parish:
Due to the freezing conditions that continue to affect our parish and for the safety of our personnel and residents, the St. Landry Parish landfill will remain closed until Monday, January 27. There will be no waste collection by Bayou State Waste or Morgan and Morgan, until we resume regularly scheduled service on Monday, January 27. Our apologies for any and all inconvenience this may cause, we ask for your patience as we try to maintain a safe environment for all. Please stay safe and warm during this difficult time.