When is the trash man coming?

Many systems delayed trash pick-up this week because of the weather.

Here's what we've found about pick-ups resuming, arranged by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Acadiana Waste Services Garbage Collection Update:

AWS will resume curbside residential trash collection Friday, January 24. All other curbside services (recycling, yard waste, etc.) are suspended to prioritize the removal of residential trash utilizing all available trucks, staff, and equipment. Tuesday/Wednesday trash routes will be collected Friday, January 24. Thursday/Friday trash routes will be collected Saturday, January 25. All curbside collections will resume normal operations beginning Monday, January 27. Thank you for your patience and understanding. This was a generational event for us in Acadiana!