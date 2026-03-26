What voters need to know ahead of the upcoming election

The statewide election is approaching, and there are several changs to the way we vote in the state.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or at the OMV office is April 15.

Early voting will be May 2-9, not including Sunday, May 3. This is a closed party primary election for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, Louisiana Supreme Court justice, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member and public service commission member.

KATC spoke with Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard about what's different in this upcoming election.

She said it's especially important to know what party you're registered with.

"I'm encouraging everyone to check their party affiliation if they need to change it, they need to change it before the books close," Blanchard said. "The books close 30 days before an election, and our books throughout the state close April 15 in person, and if you do it online, it's April 25. So, I suggest everyone to check their record to see if they need to make changes they can contact their local office."

For those who are planning to vote by mail, you may see something different in your mailbox this time. Blanchard said the new ballots are going to be in a blue envelope with the official election logo on it.

The deadline to register through the Geaux Vote app is April 25.