Weather-related closures for May 7

Here are some closures, cancellations and delays that we've put together.

If you don't see your closure or cancellation here and would like to add it, send the details to news@katctv.com

Here are the closures we have so far, by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

City of Broussard : Waste Management recycling pickup will not run on Wednesday, May 7. Residents are advised to keep trash/recycling cans secure and do not place them at the road. The Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park (BSC) closed Tuesday at 7 p.m. All evening activities are cancelled. BSC will be closed on Wednesday, May 7.

City of Lafayette : Due to the heavy rain and flooding, both the Campus A and Campus B Lafayette VA Clinics are delaying their openings until noon today.

Lafayette Consolidated Government : In light of the severe weather forecasted to impact the City and Parish of Lafayette on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and with the health and safety of our staff and their families as one of our foremost priorities, the Council Office (legislative branch) of Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) will open and be staffed no sooner than 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. We are continuing to monitor all developments in coordination with the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, along with other local, state, and federal emergency preparedness officials and agencies, and will reassess the situation as conditions evolve. Please be further advised that this delayed opening is subject to extension should circumstances warrant a full-day closure. Any updates to this schedule will be communicated promptly. Citizens are reminded to dial 911 in the event of any emergencies that may arise and to dial 311 for assistance with any LCG services of a non-emergency nature. We join with the LCG administration in working toward and praying for the best possible outcome for all citizens of the City and Parish of Lafayette during this weather event.