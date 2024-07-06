Watching Beryl: Acadiana should see minimal impacts

As of Saturday afternoon, watches and warnings are up along the Texas coast as Beryl approaches in the Gulf.

"Locally, Louisiana and Acadiana should see minimal impacts other than coastal flooding primarily across Cameron Parish with elevated tides up to 3ft above normal per the NWS. Above normal tides can be expected all the way through Grand Isle Sunday into Monday at least," Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo says in a post this afternoon.

Here's the rest of his post:

"Beryl trying to get its act together...it's getting a little better aligned with height but significant dry air intrusion will keep any significant intensification cycle at bay through tonight, with the recent burst of convection already fading.

"It still appears that Beryl will have an opportunity to strengthen back to a hurricane Sunday, mainly afternoon and night prior to landfall...here's hoping there's not a rapid intensification (RI) cycle)...which is currently not indicated by model data and the NHC and won’t happen unless it seals itself off from the dry air.

"Tropical models this morning are indicating a storm near the 975mb range at landfall.

"The GRAF Model is going for a stronger hurricane...but we have limited experience on its ability to forecast tropical intensification processes...but something to watch...just in case...overall this model looks locked in too, albeit perhaps a few hours fast compared with the NHC forecast.

"All models honing on on landfall between Rockport & Matagorda, TX Monday morning...still not set in stone...but we're starting to feel more confident on Beryl's track today," Rob writes.

Here's the post, with all his graphics: