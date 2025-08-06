WATCH: SLEMCO apprentice linemen compete in rodeo

SLEMCO tells us that 13 of their apprentice linemen competed in the 2025 Texas Lineman's Rodeo.

They sent us this story, along with the video, which you can watch below:

SLEMCO Apprentice Linemen competed in the 2025 Texas Lineman's Rodeo held in Seguin, Texas recently. This was our first time competing in the annual event. The thirteen Apprentice Linemen were coached by four highly experienced SLEMCO Line Foremen. Together, team members trained for several months, sharpening their skills, experience and knowledge base both for the competition and their future SLEMCO careers, where efficiently and safely working with high voltage power lines is an everyday occurrence.

Competing in four events - hurtman rescue, speed climbing, transformer bank wiring, and overhead obstacle course, our inaugural rodeo team made us extremely proud.

Lineman Apprentice Jace Sloane captured first place in the speed climbing event. Several more team members placed in the top ten in other events.

Traveling with the team and coaches were three more experienced SLEMCO Linemen and an Assistant Superintendent who volunteered as judges for the event. Help us congratulate their initiative and hard work!

SLEMCO RODEO

Why did we participate?

Training for the competition was much like any school immersion program, where intense, focused practice as a team, quickly and efficiently builds experience and capability. Guided, mentored and coached by closely-watching line foremen, who already have the skills and experience to safely and effectively provide and restore power, was invaluable to both the team members and the coaches.

The coaches improved their leadership skills. The team members improved their working skills and team work ethic, which is the cornerstone of SLEMCO’s entire workforce. It was a win-win for participants and our customers, who will benefit the most from our continual investment in a well-trained, professional corps of line workers ready to provide and restore their power 24/7/365.