WATCH: Drivers must stop when they see red lights on the school bus

The stop signs and red lights on school buses are designed to keep our kids safe; in most cases motorists must stop when they see them.

Despite this, drivers across Louisiana continue to illegally pass school buses, according to a 2025 survey by the National Association of State Director of Pupil Transportation Services. The survey showed that about 29% of Louisiana school bus drivers reported their buses had been illegally passed on just one day.

Here's some video from Bossier Parish schools:

Now's the time to think about these laws, since school zones, yellow buses, and excited children sprinting from sidewalks to streets are coming soon to a neighborhood near you as Louisiana gears up for a new school year.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission reminds drivers that most schools in the state begin classes by August 14, and many begin by August 7. That means school zones that have been dormant since May will be active again in the mornings and afternoons.

“Just as students are preparing for another school year, drivers need to mentally prepare for active school zones and slow down to the posted speed,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.

School zone times vary around the state but generally are in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during school days.

Freeman reminded drivers that it is illegal to use a hand-held cell phone in a school zone in Louisiana. A first-offense fine can be as much as $500.

“It is dangerous, it is illegal, and it can be very expensive,” Freeman said.

Drivers also must remain vigilant around school buses, especially in the afternoons, when children are walking home after getting off the bus. “Kids don’t always look before they run into the street; it’s up to us as adults to watch out for them,” Freeman said.

When a school bus’s red lights are flashing and its stop arm is extended, all traffic moving in the same direction as the bus must stop until the stop arm and lights are disengaged. Traffic moving in the opposite direction of the bus may have to stop, depending on the type of road:

On a two-lane road, a three-lane road with a center turning lane, or a four-lane road with no physical median, all vehicles in both directions must stop.

On a divided highway with a grass median or other physical barrier, vehicles moving in the same direction as the bus must stop; oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.

On a highway with a center turning lane with two travel lanes on each side, vehicles moving in the same direction as the bus must stop; oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.

Passing a stopped school bus that has its stop arm and lights activated is dangerous and illegal. Even if the passing vehicle does not strike anyone, the driver can be fined up to $500 and six months in prison.

“The main takeaway is to be aware during this time of year,” Freeman said. “We all have to recalibrate some of our driving habits when school begins, so slow down in school zones, watch for school buses, and be patient driving in areas where children may be present.”