DOTD crews are out in Acadiana today, clearing out box culverts and under bridges.

A DOTD spokesperson says crews worked extra hard today to clear the debris from the most recent storm.

Here are some video and photos:

This is the box culvert by Acadiana High on Rue de Belier:

Box Culvert clean-out

And this is a box culvert on La. 733 (E. Broussard Rd):

Box culvert on E Broussard

Here are some pictures:

This one is on La. 733: (E. Broussard Road)

And this one is La. 339 (Verot School Road)