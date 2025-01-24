WATCH: Arkansas transportation crews back home after helping us out

Crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation are back home, after spending the past couple of days in Louisiana helping us dig out from an unfamiliar snow storm.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, the department posted this on their social media: "Our crews are all back home from their journey down south to help neighbors Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) during this winter weather event. We’re glad to have been able to contribute to the work of keeping Louisiana roads clear!"

They posted videos during their stay here, showing their equipment digging out the snow that blanketed south Louisiana this week.

Here's video of the crews clearing the Basin Bridge:

Here's some video of I-10 near Lake Ponchartrain:

This is from I-55 between Hammond and New Orleans:

And what they saw before the clean-ups started:

Here's some video of the plowing/salting process:

And some plowing west of Lafayette:

On US 190 near Erwinville:

And I-10 near Rayne: