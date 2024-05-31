Want to help with storm relief? Here's how

We all heard our phones, the emergency alert messages screaming in unison.

The storms of May 13th and 16th were brief, but each line of severe storms was terrifying in their own right, amounting to a pair of 20-minute Category 1 hurricanes. As a result, more than 200 of our highly vulnerable neighbors were severely impacted throughout several Acadiana parishes.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is deploying staff, assets, volunteer teams, and other critical resources directly to our impacted neighbors. They need willing volunteers to help in these three core areas:

Damage Assessment

Chainsaw / Debris Clean-Up Crews

Roof Tarping

They are mobilizing volunteers Monday through Saturday through the month of June, starting at 8:00 am each day at 403 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

To sign up, go here: https://www.tfaforms.com/5128368

If you have questions about volunteering, reach out to Sarah Baquet by emailing sarahb at catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or by calling (337) 235-4972 ext. 1222.

If you can't volunteer, you can also donate funds or supplies on the disaster shopping list.

If you want to donate, you can go here: https://www.classy.org/give/135136/#!/donation/checkout

If you want to help by purchasing supplies on the Amazon wish list, click here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3K9TBJ2BCF6BO

The top five needs are:

-Liquid IV / Gatorade hydration packets

-Gorilla Carts

-Chainsaw Chaps

-Chainsaw Helmets

-DeWalt 20V batteries

If you have questions about materials needed, or about donations, you can email Julie Buller at julieb at catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or by calling (337) 235-4972 ext. 1210

So far, Catholic Charities volunteers have stabilized more than 100 homes. There are 38 damage assessments that urgently need completion, and 70 homes that need critical assistance right away.

Along with this work, the organization is holding a summer water drive to keep volunteers hydrated.

Cases of bottled water can be donated M-F from 8 am through 2pm at the Catholic Charities of Acadiana Regional Disaster Warehouse, 403 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Scott, LA 70507

“The poor one cried out and the Lord heard; and from all his distress he saved him.” Psalm 34:7