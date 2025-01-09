Want to help? Here's where to donate to help those affected by the wildfires

There are many organizations accepting donations to help those affected by the fires burning in southern California.

If you'd like to help, here are some links and information about those groups:

Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to provide relief for the Southern California wildfires where it’s needed most. It’s easy to make a difference. Just text SCRIPPS to 50155.

World Central Kitchen deploys in affected areas to feed people who are displaced from their homes, and to feed first responders. For more information click here.

The Pasadena Humane Society needs help as they try to help injured and displaced animals. For more information click here.

Here's a list from ABC7 in Los Angeles:

LA Food Bank-Food Assistance after Fires, Earthquakes and other Disasters

Direct Relief-Helping People Affected by California Wildfires

Direct Relief responds each year to wildfires throughout the Western U.S., and in its home state of California.



During fire responses, Direct Relief provides N-95 masks, medicine, and other resources to healthcare agencies and first responders in wildfire-affected communities across California.



100% of donations to Direct Relief's wildfire response fund directly support efforts to assist individuals impacted by fires in Palisades, Altadena, and across California, providing critical aid where it's needed most.

For more information, visit Direct Relief

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation-Make a Donation

LAFD firefighters need your help to save lives and protect property during this wildfire. The LAFD Foundation is actively seeking funds to equip our LAFD members battling wildfires with equipment and supplies. For more information, visit https://supportlafd.org

California Fire Foundation-Make a Donation

The California Fire Foundation provides critical support to surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they serve. Your tax-deductible donation will help us provide aid to victims of wildfires or other natural disaster through our Wildfire & Disaster Relief programs. Your contribution is tax-deductible through the California Fire Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Foundation provides support for fallen firefighter families, firefighters and their communities.

For more information, visit https://cpf.salsalabs.org/disasterrelief/index.html

World Central Kitchen-Make a Donation

United Way of Greater Los Angeles: Wildfire Response

American Red Cross-Wildfire Relief

Recovering from a wildfire takes time and a diverse network of organizations and services to make sure people have the help they need.

Here's a list from ABC News:

Airbnb

Airbnb.org is offering temporary housing for those displaced by the fires in the Los Angeles area.

The company is working with 211 LA, which offers free housing in Los Angeles County, to coordinate the housing effort.

Click here for more information.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

The CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation provides funding for firefighters and their families to help them recover from injuries and hardship.

Click here to learn more.

Wildfire Recovery Fund

The California Community Foundation has worked to help Los Angeles County since 1915.

The agency's Wildfire Recovery Fund targets hard to reach communities in the area with the intent of providing long-term recovery relief.

Click here to learn more.

Global Empowerment Mission

The Global Empowerment Mission works to provide emergency aid supplies to those in need, such as nonperishable food items, hygiene products and water. They also provide generators, medical supplies and temporary shelters.

Click here to learn more.