Veteran's Day events around Acadiana, state

Here is a list of Veterans' Day events happening around Acadiana and the state. If you would like to add your event to the list, send the information to news@katctv.com.

CALCASIEU & ALLEN PARISHES

Kinder, La. — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute will be on display for the public 12102 US HWY 165 Kinder, LA, 70648 from November 3, 2025, to November 7, 2025. Opening ceremonies are beginning at 10am on November 3, 2025.

With various tributes available, the 80% replica will be displayed. Standing 8ft tall at the highest apex, this tribute is 360ft long. It also includes the Cost of Freedom Tribute which honors all other major wars and conflicts such as: WWI, WWII, Korea, Desert Storm, Somalia, 9/11, Iraq

and Afghanistan. The Tribute Wall travels across the country, showcasing the names and acknowledging their sacrifices.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is known as "The Wall That Heals." However, not everyone can travel to experience the powerful black granite wall inscribed with the names of the men and women who gave their lives or remain missing. In 2005, retired Lieutenant

Colonel Don Allen, who is a U.S. Army and Vietnam Veteran, founded The American Veterans Traveling Tribute with the mission to bring that same experience to his fellow Veterans and their loved ones.

The Wall will be escorted and will take place at 10 AM on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025, starting at 16500 HWY 165, Iowa, LA 70647, and following the route to 12102 US HWY 165, Kinder, LA, 70648. The public is encourage you to line the route to watch this escort!

Opening Ceremony: Monday, November 3rd at 10:00 am

Master of Ceremonies: George McCall

National Anthem sang by Isabella Moneil

Keynote Speaker: Colonel Joey Strickland

Presentation & Retirement of Colors: VVA Chapter 215

Pledge of Allegiance: George McCall

LAFAYETTE PARISH

SALUTE TO SERVICE: AN AFTERNOON IN MONCUS PARK TO HONOR LOCAL VETERANS

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Veterans Affairs Committee, in partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), the Acadiana Veteran Alliance (AVA), and Moncus Park, invites the community to attend Salute to Service: An Afternoon in Moncus Park on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event celebrates Lafayette’s deep commitment to honoring the men and women who have served our nation. Established under the Boulet administration, the Lafayette Veterans Affairs Commission continues to strengthen the city’s year-round efforts to support and recognize local veterans.

Centered around the Veterans Memorial and Savoy Family Treehouse at Moncus Park (2913 Johnston Street), the afternoon will feature live acoustic entertainment, food and beverage trucks, and commemorative veterans pins made possible by the Acadiana Veteran Alliance and LFT Fiber.

A highlight of the program will be a special recognition presented to a local veteran on behalf of Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet and the Lafayette Veterans Affairs Commission, reflecting the city’s ongoing commitment to celebrating service and sacrifice.

Attendees are encouraged to bring family and friends, enjoy Moncus Park’s open spaces, and take part in this meaningful afternoon of community gratitude.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit lafayettela.gov/veterans or contact the Lafayette Veterans Affairs Committee at veteransaffairs@lafayettela.gov.