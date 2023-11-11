Veteran Heritage Festival honors those who served

Abbeville, La. - The 3rd annual Veteran Heritage Festival is taking place this weekend at the Louisiana Military Museum. Veterans day goes beyond wearing the uniform for retired Lieutenant Colonel Jim Williams. For Williams, it’s about standing up for something bigger than yourself.

Third generation army veteran Williams served in Baghdad, Iraq and he understands the sacrifices he’s made for the freedom of others. This year, the museum is honoring Williams by displaying his uniform at the festival.

“It’s pretty amazing that one of the uniform’s I wore overseas is being memorialized. It's a pretty humbling experience,” said Williams.

A feeling of gratitude Retired Army major Charles Cook knows all too well. “It’s nice to have someone come up to you and say, hey we appreciate what you’re doing” he said.

A fourteen-year veteran who served towards the end of the cold war, Cook worked on machinery like the ones displayed at the museum.

Cook hopes folks realize the importance of why we commemorate Veterans day. “Those people that made those sacrifices, we need to honor them,” said Cook.

"It is one of the few opportunities that people have to actually handle some of the equipment. To interact with actual veterans who have served in these conflicts and to get a better understanding of those who served in the past,” said Dr. Elista Istre, Louisiana Military Museum Consultant.

Istre says this event takes one year and is designed to honor veterans and remember their stories. Visitors can expect an interactive experience filled with a collection of military equipment like tanks, riffles, and gas masks.

The festival will also feature historical reenactments that are tied to military expeditions.

Istre says the hope is for visitors to walk away with a greater appreciation for the military, acknowledging their sacrifice, and honoring their service.

