Vermilion Parish: Are you looking to have an egg-cellent weekend?

Abbeville, La. - The thirty ninth annual giant egg omelette celebration is happening this weekend in Abbeville. In honor of this milestone, the festival will be using 5,039 eggs this year.

The giant egg omelette celebration dates back centuries.Originating in France, the egg omelette celebration is bringing French heritage back to the heart of Abbeville. Legend says the tradition began when Napoleon Bonaparte and his army stopped at a village in the south of France looking for food. Napoleon asked his soldiers to find eggs. The army went searching for eggs and now the rest is history.

“I think it’s very important that we remember our French culture and this gives us a wonderful opportunity to experience that,” said Master of Fire Elray Schexnaider.

In charge of firing up the 12-foot skillet is Master of Fire Elray Schexnaider. Preparing the delicious 5,039 egg omelette starts in the early morning. He begins with building a stand pile, adding wood, and laying a bed of coal before placing the skillet. From there the magic starts.

However, this tradition doesn’t just stop with Master of Fire Schexnaider. His son and grandson take part in this sunny side up festivities.

Lee plans to pass the torch to his son and future generations down the line.

“One day when he lets me take over, I can do more and do what we wanted to accomplish,” Lee Schexnadier, Elray’s son said.

Folks from across the world come together for this tasty event. In Abbeville fashion, the chefs add crawfish tails from Louisiana and Tabasco pepper sauce to the mix.

The two-day event is taking place on Saturday from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon. On Sunday, the celebration starts at six in the morning until four-thirty at Magdalen square.

The celebration is filled with many activities such as, egg cracking competition, arts & craft shows, the Jr. Auxiliary of Vermilion Courir de L’Omelette 5k run, live bands, and much more.