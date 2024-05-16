Utility restoration updates for Thursday, May 16

As of Thursday morning, only Entergy is still reporting customers without power.

Wednesday afternoon, LUS reported all customers had been restored.

Around midnight last night, Slemco reported that everyone who could accept power was restored:

"We officially have no customers without power! Every customer who can accept power is back on. Unfortunately, we do have a few who had so much damage, power can’t be restored until home repairs are made. Our hearts go out to all who suffered damage from the tornado and high winds. We appreciate all the support and kind words for our crews. Everyone went home safely, which is always our #1 goal. Lastly, we understand the short tempers and frustration of those who were last to be restored. That is never fun and we know it. Sleep well, everyone," a Facebook post says.

As of Thursday morning, Entergy was still reporting outages.

Entergy Louisiana storm update – 5/16/24, 10:30 a.m.

As Entergy’s Louisiana storm team works to restore power to the remaining few customers impacted by late Monday’s inclement weather, including high winds and tornados, the company is monitoring and preparing for another round of severe weather forecast to move across the state beginning this afternoon.

While this next wave of weather is expected to bring some high winds, the National Weather Service says the biggest threat is excessive rainfall and flash flooding.

As of 10:30 a.m., approximately 3,000 customers in Louisiana remained without power, with those impacted being scattered across the Interstate 10 corridor between Calcasieu and East Baton Rouge parishes where multiple tornadoes and straight-line winds downed trees and limbs and damaged electric infrastructure.

Crews are engaged in nearly all levels of line work, from tree trimming to remove vegetation from downed power lines and other electric equipment to using specialized track equipment to transport materials down driveways and into backyards in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, as well as across cane fields in West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

Most of the Lake Charles and Jennings areas have been restored. Meanwhile, restoration efforts continue in Lafayette, Carencro and Henderson where a heavy presence of utility crews are repairing and rebuilding portions of the electric system that likely sustained tornado damage.

Work is also progressing in the Greater Baton Rouge area, with most remaining cases in the metropolitan area being individual jobs that can take time and restore fewer customers at a time. While power has been restored to communities along the Highway 411 corridor between Livonia and Grosse Tete, crews are narrowing in on efforts to restore Lottie and the area just north of Erwinville. There is also a heavy presence of crews in the Crescent area of Plaquemine to restore customers along Bayou Road.

As we continue through day three of restoration efforts, Entergy understands how critical it is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and will continue working until all customers who can safely accept service have been restored.

We anticipate most customers will be restored by tonight, with some isolated groups of customers in the hardest hit areas potentially rolling into tomorrow.

If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, text OUT to 36778 or call 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Customers are encouraged to be prepared ahead of the next round severe weather by having a family emergency plan and kit of basic supplies ready. For safety and preparation tips around flooding, please visit the Storm Center at entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/floods/ [entergynewsroom.com].