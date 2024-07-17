UPDATE: Wednesday's list of candidates who qualified for November election

Qualifying for the November 5 election began today, July 17.
Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote (contact your local clerk of court for office hours). State candidates qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier's check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.
For more details about running for office, click here.
If you're not interested in running but you want to vote in that election, the deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is October 7. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is October 15.
Early voting is October 18-29 (excluding Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 1 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is November 4 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. To get a look at your ballot, click here. In addition to these local offices, you will find the Presidential and Congressional elections on the ballot.
All of Louisiana's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs in this election. Here are the candidates who qualified in the races that include Acadiana:
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
Priscilla Gonzalez
Clay Higgins
"Xan" John
Sadi Summerlin
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
Joshua Morott
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District
Quentin Anthony Anderson
Cleo Fields
Elbert Guillory
And, here are a list of candidates who qualified (as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday) for local offices that are on the ballots in Acadiana, arranged by parish. This info comes straight from the Secretary of State's website and is considered "unofficial until qualifying is closed."
If you want to look at the list for yourself, click here.
ACADIA PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B
Candyce Perret
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Jerome Landry
Alderman Ward 5, Town of Church Point
Aldermen Town of Duson
Glenn Cormier
Aldermen Village of Morse (two seats)
Adam Badeaux
"Mac" Lege
Kaitlin Monceaux
CALCASIEU PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A
Anthony Eaves
Police Juror District 15
Mitchell Keith Bowers
Mandy Thomas
Justice of the Peace Ward 7
EVANGELINE PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B
Candyce Perret
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Chuncey Fontenot
Mayor Village of Pine Prairie
David Hebert
Quint West
Chief of Police Village of Pine Prairie
L. C. Deshotel
Aldermen Village of Pine Prairie (three seats)
Joseph Wayne Deville
Tammy Hammond Buxton
Kevin Rodriguez
IBERIA PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B
Candyce Perret
Assessor
David Groner
Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis
Ashlie Myers Spiker
Mayor City of New Iberia
Freddie Decourt
Mayor Town of Delcambre
Pam Blakely
Mayor Village of Loreauville
Chief of Police Town of Delcambre
Perry Shaw
Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia
Deidre A Ledbetter
Alderman District 1, Town of Delcambre
Alderman District 3, Town of Delcambre
Alderman District 5, Town of Delcambre
Aldermen Village of Loreauville (three seats)
Joseph J. Decourt
Lottie Frioux
Brad Louviere
Council Member District 1, City of New Iberia
Brooke Scelfo Marcotte
Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia
Rosalind Rogers Bobb
Warren White
Council Member District 3, City of New Iberia
Troy Comeaux
Council Member District 4, City of New Iberia
Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia
Krystal Boyance
Ronald J "Ron" Davis Sr.
Sherry Guidry
Richard K Phillips
Council Member District 6, City of New Iberia
Dan Doerle
Council Member District 6, City of New Iberia (Unexpired Term)
Dan Doerle
JEFF DAVIS PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A
Anthony Eaves
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Cameron Fontenot
Mayor Town of Elton
Mayor Town of Welsh
Mayor Village of Fenton
Eddie B. Alfred Jr.
"Phil" Cormier
Chief of Police Town of Welsh
Marcus L. Crochet
Chief of Police Village of Fenton
Luther Alfred
Aldermen Town of Welsh (five seats)
Charles "Chuck" Abell Jr.
Melward "Nookie" Doucet Jr
Aldermen Village of Fenton (three seats)
Manuel Alfred
Geneva Joseph
Shyra Taylor
Council Member Town of Elton (1 seat)
LAFAYETTE PARISH:
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District
Leslie Chambers
John Michael Guidry
Marcus L. Hunter
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B
Candyce Perret
PSC District 2
Julie Quinn
Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1
Kelly Clause Sonnier
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Jake Barousse
Keith Credeur
Scott A. Morgan
Chief of Police City of Youngsville
"Rickey" Boudreaux
Jean Paul "JP" Broussard
Cody Louviere
Aldermen Town of Duson
Glenn Cormier
Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville
"Nick" Niland
Logan Lannoo
Todd Istre
ST. LANDRY PARISH:
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District
Leslie Chambers
John Michael Guidry
Marcus L. Hunter
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B
Candyce Perret
Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 12
Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset
Todd A. Broussard
Alderman District 3, Town of Sunset
Katherine S. Charles
Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)
ST. MARTIN PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B
Candyce Perret
PSC District 2
Julie Quinn
Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)
ST. MARY PARISH:
St. Mary Parish School Board District 1 - this is a special election to fill the remaining term of Joseph Foulcard, who died in December 2023.
Don A. Foulcard Jr.
Mayor City of Morgan City
Lee Dragna
Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City
Timmy "Tim" Hymel
Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City
Jean Paul Bourg
Bonnie F. Leonard
Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City
Ron Bias
Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City
Stephen "Steve" Domangue
Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City
Tamporello Louis Jr.
VERMILION PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B
Candyce Perret
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Mayor Town of Delcambre
Chief of Police Town of Delcambre
Alderman District 1, Town of Delcambre
Alderman District 2, Town of Delcambre
Tevin Lewis
Alderman District 3, Town of Delcambre
Alderman District 4, Town of Delcambre
Steve Broussard
Alderman District 5, Town of Delcambre