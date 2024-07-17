UPDATE: Wednesday's list of candidates who qualified for November election

Qualifying for the November 5 election began today, July 17.

Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote (contact your local clerk of court for office hours). State candidates qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier's check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.

For more details about running for office, click here.

If you're not interested in running but you want to vote in that election, the deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the OMV Office is October 7. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is October 15.

Early voting is October 18-29 (excluding Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 1 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is November 4 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. To get a look at your ballot, click here. In addition to these local offices, you will find the Presidential and Congressional elections on the ballot.

All of Louisiana's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs in this election. Here are the candidates who qualified in the races that include Acadiana:

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Priscilla Gonzalez

Clay Higgins

"Xan" John

Sadi Summerlin

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

Joshua Morott

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

Quentin Anthony Anderson

Cleo Fields

Elbert Guillory

And, here are a list of candidates who qualified (as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday) for local offices that are on the ballots in Acadiana, arranged by parish. This info comes straight from the Secretary of State's website and is considered "unofficial until qualifying is closed."

If you want to look at the list for yourself, click here.

ACADIA PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Candyce Perret

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Jerome Landry

Alderman Ward 5, Town of Church Point

Aldermen Town of Duson

Glenn Cormier

Aldermen Village of Morse (two seats)

Adam Badeaux

"Mac" Lege

Kaitlin Monceaux

CALCASIEU PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A

Anthony Eaves

Police Juror District 15

Mitchell Keith Bowers

Mandy Thomas

Justice of the Peace Ward 7

EVANGELINE PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Candyce Perret

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Chuncey Fontenot

Mayor Village of Pine Prairie

David Hebert

Quint West

Chief of Police Village of Pine Prairie

L. C. Deshotel

Aldermen Village of Pine Prairie (three seats)

Joseph Wayne Deville

Tammy Hammond Buxton

Kevin Rodriguez

IBERIA PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Candyce Perret

Assessor

David Groner

Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis

Ashlie Myers Spiker

Mayor City of New Iberia

Freddie Decourt

Mayor Town of Delcambre

Pam Blakely

Mayor Village of Loreauville

Chief of Police Town of Delcambre

Perry Shaw

Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia

Deidre A Ledbetter

Alderman District 1, Town of Delcambre

Alderman District 3, Town of Delcambre

Alderman District 5, Town of Delcambre

Aldermen Village of Loreauville (three seat s)

Joseph J. Decourt

Lottie Frioux

Brad Louviere

Council Member District 1, City of New Iberia

Brooke Scelfo Marcotte

Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia

Rosalind Rogers Bobb

Warren White

Council Member District 3, City of New Iberia

Troy Comeaux

Council Member District 4, City of New Iberia

Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia

Krystal Boyance

Ronald J "Ron" Davis Sr.

Sherry Guidry

Richard K Phillips

Council Member District 6, City of New Iberia

Dan Doerle

Council Member District 6, City of New Iberia (Unexpired Term)

Dan Doerle

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A

Anthony Eaves

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Cameron Fontenot

Mayor Town of Elton

Mayor Town of Welsh

Mayor Village of Fenton

Eddie B. Alfred Jr.

"Phil" Cormier

Chief of Police Town of Welsh

Marcus L. Crochet

Chief of Police Village of Fenton

Luther Alfred

Aldermen Town of Welsh (five seats)

Charles "Chuck" Abell Jr.

Melward "Nookie" Doucet Jr

Aldermen Village of Fenton (three seats)

Manuel Alfred

Geneva Joseph

Shyra Taylor

Council Member Town of Elton (1 seat)

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District

Leslie Chambers

John Michael Guidry

Marcus L. Hunter

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Candyce Perret

PSC District 2

Julie Quinn

Justice(s) of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Kelly Clause Sonnier

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Jake Barousse

Keith Credeur

Scott A. Morgan

Chief of Police City of Youngsville

"Rickey" Boudreaux

Jean Paul "JP" Broussard

Cody Louviere

Aldermen Town of Duson

Glenn Cormier

Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville

"Nick" Niland

Logan Lannoo

Todd Istre

ST. LANDRY PARISH :

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District

Leslie Chambers

John Michael Guidry

Marcus L. Hunter

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Candyce Perret

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 12

Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset

Todd A. Broussard

Alderman District 3, Town of Sunset

Katherine S. Charles

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Candyce Perret

PSC District 2

Julie Quinn

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)

ST. MARY PARISH :

St. Mary Parish School Board District 1 - this is a special election to fill the remaining term of Joseph Foulcard, who died in December 2023.

Don A. Foulcard Jr.

Mayor City of Morgan City

Lee Dragna

Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City

Timmy "Tim" Hymel

Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City

Jean Paul Bourg

Bonnie F. Leonard

Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City

Ron Bias

Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City

Stephen "Steve" Domangue

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City

Tamporello Louis Jr.

VERMILION PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd District, Division B

Candyce Perret

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Mayor Town of Delcambre

Chief of Police Town of Delcambre

Alderman District 1, Town of Delcambre

Alderman District 2, Town of Delcambre

Tevin Lewis

Alderman District 3, Town of Delcambre

Alderman District 4, Town of Delcambre

Steve Broussard